CA blocks Johnson’s guest speaking gigs post column

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > CA blocks Johnsons guest speaking gigs post column

Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Cricket Australia decided it couldn’t honour its commitment to have Johnson as a guest during two lunches of the Perth Test due to the harsh criticism he directed towards Warner and Bailey in his contentious column for The West Australian, according to News Corp reports

Mitchell Johnson

Cricket Australia (CA) axed former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson from two guest speaking appearances at Optus Stadium in the wake of his scathing article on former teammate David Warner.


Also Read: Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set salary records at IPL auction


Cricket Australia decided it couldn’t honour its commitment to have Johnson as a guest during two lunches of the Perth Test due to the harsh criticism he directed towards Warner and Bailey in his contentious column for The West Australian, according to News Corp reports. “Mitchell is one of Australia’s most celebrated bowlers, but we felt on this occasion it was in everyone’s best interests that he was not the guest speaker at the CA functions,’’ a CA spokesman told News Corp on Tuesday.


