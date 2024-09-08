Cameron Green hits carrer best figures in T20I as Australia complete series sweep over Scotland

With Australia reduced to 45/2 after the end of the powerplay, Green and skipper Mitchell Marsh joined hands to stabilise Australia's sinking ship. Marsh was a bit scrappy in his 31-run knock, but Green completely adjusted to the movement that Scottish pacers produced early in the chase

Cameron Green (Pic: File Pic)

Cameron Green's power-packed performance with the bat and ball ensured Australia completed a 3-0 series sweep over Scotland.

Sixes rained from Green's bat as he raced to his career-best T20I score of 62* in 39 deliveries. Before arriving at the landmark feat with the bat, Green made the ball obey his will and hit his career-best with the ball with figures of 3/35.

While chasing a modest total of 150, Scotland rattled Australia early after Bradley Currie removed Jake Fraser-McGurk for a duck. Bradley then forced Travis Head (12) to return back to the dugout cheaply.

With Australia reduced to 45/2 after the end of the powerplay, Green and skipper Mitchell Marsh joined hands to stabilise Australia's sinking ship.

Marsh was a bit scrappy in his 31-run knock, but Green completely adjusted to the movement that Scottish pacers produced early in the chase.

Mark Watt was introduced in the attack, and Green welcomed him with a drive down the ground for four before launching him for a maximum.

The 61-run stand met its end in the 10th over after Marsh chopped the ball into the stumps off Jack Jarvis.

Despite the loss of the skipper, Green and Tim David continued the assault, looking to wrap up the game completely.

Green showcased the wide variety of his shots stored in his arsenal. David struck two fours before being holed by Christopher Sole's slower delivery.

Green continued to lead the assault against Watt, and Aaron Hardie struck the winning runs, sealing a six-wicket win with more than three overs to spare.

Earlier in the innings, Scotland were put to bat by Australia, and Brandon McMullen was the standout performer for the hosts. He led the charge with the bat and scored 56 in 39 deliveries. His crucial knock propelled the hosts' total to 149/9.

Green left his mark throughout the first innings. He ended George Munsey's promising-looking knock on 25. He stung back by dismissing skipper Richie Berrington (8). He capped off his impressive display by picking Mark Watt's scalp.

