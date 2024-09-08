Breaking News
Paris Paralympics: Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in canoe sprint final, Yash Kumar misses out

Updated on: 08 September,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Paris Paralympics: Prachi Yadav finishes 8th in canoe sprint final, Yash Kumar misses out

Prachi Yadav (Pic: File Pic)

India's Prachi Yadav finished eighth in the final of the women's VL2 200m canoe event at the Paris Paralympics here on Saturday.


She ended with a time of 1:08.55. The gold medal was won by Emma Wiggs of Great Britain (58.88), while Canada's Brianna Hennessy (1:00.12) and Susan Seipel of Australia (1:01.39) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.



Earlier in the day, Prachi had finished third in the semi-final to qualify for the final, clocking 1:05.66 to end behind second-placed Irodakhon Rustamova of Uzbekistan (1:04.39) and Jeanette Chippington of Great Britain (1:02.65).


On Friday, she had a fourth-place finish in the heats to make the semi-finals. The top-placed participants directly enter the final.

Prachi had also finished eighth in the Tokyo Paralympics final of the women's VL2 event.

Meanwhile, Yash Kumar's campaign ended after finishing fifth (1:02.03) in the men's KL1 200m semi-final. Only the top three in the semi-finals qualify for the final. On Friday, he had finished sixth in the heats.

Pooja Ojha will compete in the women's KL1 200m semi-finals on Sunday.

The VL2 classification is for para-athletes with partial leg and trunk function who can sit up straight in the kayak but may require a high-backed seat.

