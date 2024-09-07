In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, representing India B, Musheer Khan impressed everyone by playing a knock of 181 runs at Bengaluru. Dahiya was in awe of Musheer Khan's consistency

Musheer Khan (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya heaped praises on Musheer Khan for his strong mindset and said that if the batsman maintains his consistency then he will be an asset for the Indian team in future.

In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, representing India B, Musheer Khan impressed everyone by playing a knock of 181 runs at Bengaluru.

His innings and a 205-run alliance with Navdeep Saini for the eighth wicket helped India B come back from a precarious 94 for seven and post 321 in the first innings.

"What makes Musheer different is his mindset, which is very strong. I can't predict the future but if he keeps on scoring runs consistently, he could be a very good option for the Indian team", Dahiya told PTI videos.

Dahiya was in awe of Musheer Khan's consistency.

"The standout thing about his batting is his consistency. He started off from where he left the last season. He scored runs in the Ranji Trophy semifinal and final and then a hundred on the opening day of domestic cricket in 2024", Dahiya said.

"Musheer started off as a left-arm spinner and eventually his transformation to batting reflects that, ¿Agar aap mehnat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye, shiddat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye to wo zarur milti hai (if you work hard for something, you will get it eventually", he said.

Dahiya who is currently working as a head coach of Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing Delhi Premier League said interacting with Team India players such as Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma was a learning experience for rising talents in the event.

"Rishabh Pant played just a match but the time he spent with boys in the hotel and in the practice motivated them. Ishant attended all the practice sessions and spent time with each of the boys. Unfortunately, he couldn't play due to an injury", he said.

"All the boys praised Rishabh and Ishant because they never let them feel inferior to them. Instead, they felt a sense of belongingness and it calmed their nerves", he added.

(With PTI Inputs)