Rishabh Pant grabs a stunner in Duleep Trophy Match, Watch Video

Rishabh Pant (Pic: X/@BCCIdomestic)

In the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal. He dived onto his left side to dismiss India A opening batsman Agarwal.

Taking to X:

Terrific delivery 🔥



Excellent catch 👌



Navdeep Saini bowled a peach to dismiss Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant pulled off a superb diving catch to remove Mayank Agarwal.#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/z1cCHONjCI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 6, 2024

Navdeep Saini was the bowler to snap the wickets of both opening batsmen, Shubman Gill and Mayan Agarwal. Gill lost his wicket on 25 runs in an attempt to leave the ball assuming it was outside the off stump. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, grabbed a stunner to show Agarwal the path to the pavilion.

