Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Rishabh Pant grabs a stunner in Duleep Trophy Match Watch Video

Rishabh Pant grabs a stunner in Duleep Trophy Match, Watch Video

Updated on: 06 September,2024 04:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, grabbed a stunner to show Agarwal the path to the pavilion

Rishabh Pant grabs a stunner in Duleep Trophy Match, Watch Video

Rishabh Pant (Pic: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Listen to this article
Rishabh Pant grabs a stunner in Duleep Trophy Match, Watch Video
x
00:00

In the Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal. He dived onto his left side to dismiss India A opening batsman Agarwal.


Taking to X:




Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Know all Cricket South Africa awardees for the year

Navdeep Saini was the bowler to snap the wickets of both opening batsmen, Shubman Gill and Mayan Agarwal. Gill lost his wicket on 25 runs in an attempt to leave the ball assuming it was outside the off stump. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, grabbed a stunner to show Agarwal the path to the pavilion.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishabh Pant Duleep Trophy sports news cricket news Mayank Agarwal Shubman Gill

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK