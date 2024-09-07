Breaking News
Closing ceremony: Harvinder, Preethi appointed flag-bearers

Updated on: 07 September,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Harvinder scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics. Preeti clinched bronze medals in women’s T35 100m and 200m competitions with personal best timings of 14.21 and 30.01 seconds respectively

Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preeti Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country’s flag-bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games here on Sunday.


Harvinder scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics. Preeti clinched bronze medals in women’s T35 100m and 200m competitions with personal best timings of 14.21 and 30.01 seconds respectively.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

