Closing ceremony: Harvinder, Preethi appointed flag-bearers

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preeti Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country’s flag-bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Games here on Sunday.

Harvinder scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics. Preeti clinched bronze medals in women’s T35 100m and 200m competitions with personal best timings of 14.21 and 30.01 seconds respectively.

