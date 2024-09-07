Sabalenka will be tough to beat: Pegula

American World No. 6 Pegula battled back from a set and a break down to record a gutsy 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over her 52nd-ranked opponent from the Czech Republic

Jessica Pegula scripted an astonishing comeback “just in the nick of time” to defeat Karolina Muchova on Thursday at the US Open and reach her first Grand Slam final, where she will take on big-hitting Aryna Sabalenka for the title.

American World No. 6 Pegula battled back from a set and a break down to record a gutsy 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over her 52nd-ranked opponent from the Czech Republic.

Double Australian Open champion and World No. 2 Sabalenka reached her second successive US Open final by seeing off another American, Emma Navarro, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2). “I thought I was lucky to still be in it,” admitted Pegula. “She made me look like a beginner, she was destroying me and I was about to burst into tears, but it all came down to small moments. I don’t know how I turned that around.”

Pegula has now won 15 of 16 matches on the US summer hardcourt swing, which saw a title in Toronto and defeat in the Cincinnati final to Sabalenka. “It’s a chance for revenge, but she’ll be tough to beat,” said Pegula, who has won just two of seven career meetings against the Belarusian.

Sabalenka went through to the final by seeing off Navarro as well as a partisan home crowd. “Guys, now you’re cheering for me. Wow. It’s a bit too late. I don’t really care who I face in the final because today was a good test of the crowd cheering for my opponent,” Sabalenka, 26, told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

