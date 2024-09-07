Paris Paralympics 2024: Hokato Sema secures bronze for India in men's F57 shot put final

Another Indian Soman Rana finished in the fifth position. With this medal, India's medal tally in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympic Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 2020

Hokato Hotozhe Sema (Pic: X/@narendramodi)

Para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema earned India its another medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. He clinched a bronze medal in the final of the men's shot put F57.

In the medal match of the Paris Paralympics 2024, Hokata showcased his season's best effort by throwing at a distance of 14.65m. The first place was secured by Iranian para-athlete Yahsin Khosravi and Brazil's Thiago Paulino dos Santos won a silver medal at the event.

Another Indian Soman Rana finished in the fifth position. Indian para-athlete Bhavanaben Chaudhary finished in fifth spot in the women's F46 javelin throw final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday.

Bhavanaben bowed out of the competition despite her best efforts, securing a best throw of 39.70 metres.

Venezuela's Naibys Daniela Morillo Gil took home the gold with a Paralympic record-breaking throw of 43.77 m. At the second spot was Uzbekistan's Shahinakhon Yigitalieva with an Asian record throw of 43.12 m. The bronze was bagged by Hollie Arnold of Great Britain with a throw of 40.59 metres.

Coming to the women's 200 m T12 race semifinals, India's Simran Sharma continued her fine run with a first-place finish with a timing of 25.03 seconds to seal a spot in the finals, which will take place on Saturday, 11:04 PM IST.

Praveen Kumar secured the gold medal for the country at the ongoing Paris Paralympics in the men's high jump T64 final on Friday.

In the medal round, Praveen performed a record-breaking jump of 2.08 metres. With this jump, he has established an all-new Asian record.

At the second and third spots were the USA's Derek Loccident (2.06 m) and Uzbekistan's Temurbek Giyazov (2.03 m) respectively. Derek broke the Paralympic record by Japan's Toru Suzuki from 2021 (1.88 m) while Uzbekistan's Giyazov recorded a personal best jump.

Indian para-athletes in particular have made the country proud with three golds, six silver and six bronze medals, giving them a total of 15 medals.

