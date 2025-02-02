'Can't say, my wife will be watching': Mandhana’s query sparks a side-splitting moment with Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply

The BCCI Awards 2025 also witnessed another unforgettable moment as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was honored with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Rohit Sharma, India's ODI and Test captain, is known for his forgetful nature, a trait that has been widely discussed by his teammates in the past.

At the 2025 BCCI Awards in Mumbai on Saturday, the 37-year-old's tendency to forget things became the subject of some lighthearted banter during an interaction with Smriti Mandhana, the star batter of the women's team.

When Mandhana asked Rohit if he had recently picked up any hobby that his teammates tease him about, he responded with a humorous reply that had everyone in stitches.

Rohit admitted that his teammates often tease him about forgetting things, although he quickly clarified that forgetting wasn’t exactly a hobby. "I don't know. They tease me about forgetting. Obviously, it's not a hobby but this is what they tease me about, that I forget my wallet, and passport, which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back," he said.

Mandhana, eager to keep the fun going, asked Rohit about some of the biggest things he had ever forgotten. With a laugh, Rohit replied, “I can’t say that! If this is coming live, my wife will be watching, and I can't say that. I will keep that to myself,” leaving the room in splits.

The BCCI Awards 2025 also witnessed another unforgettable moment as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was honored with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tendulkar, who still holds the records for most runs in both Tests and ODIs, as well as the remarkable achievement of 100 international centuries, received the prestigious award from ICC Chairman Jay Shah at the ‘Naman Awards’ ceremony. The crowd erupted in applause as the Master Blaster, a true icon of the sport, was celebrated for his monumental contributions to Indian cricket.

Other standout awards of the evening included the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men’s International Cricketer of 2023-24, which was given to Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace spearhead. In the women’s category, the same honour was awarded to Mandhana.