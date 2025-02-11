Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be crucial for the "Men in Blue" campaign. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI to decide Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the mega event on February 11, Report x 00:00

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide the feature of Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 11, according to ESPNcricinfo.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that Jasprit Bumrah had a scan of his back at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The board's medical staff will hold a meeting with the selectors.

In the last innings of the Perth Test match against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah didn't bowl a single delivery and went for scans mid-match and was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Test match.

Also Read: Martin Guptill recalls Mumbai Indians days, says I enjoyed opening with Rohit Sharma

Following the advice, the BCCI decided that the speedster should rest for at least five weeks after which he will undergo another scan.

Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker in the international circuit last year. Having played 21 matches, the pacer claimed 86 wickets with an average of 13.76. His account includes 4 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-wicket hauls with the best bowling figures of six wickets for 45 runs.

Particularly in Tests, the Indian pace spearhead enjoyed one of the greatest calendar years by a bowler, with 71 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 14.92, with five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45, delivering fantastic spells home and away alike.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Jasprit Bumrah's fitness will be crucial for the "Men in Blue" campaign.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches and will be played across Pakistan and Dubai. The ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in Dubai under a hybrid model.

The biggest match of the Champions Trophy 2025 between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2.

(With ANI Inputs)