Martin Guptill recalls Mumbai Indians days, says I enjoyed opening with Rohit Sharma

Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma. Pics/AFP

New Zealand's star batsman Martin Guptill opened up on his days when he used to open the innings alongside Team India captain Rohit Sharma in the Indian Premier League (IPL), following his stunning unbeaten 160 off just 49 balls in the Legend 90 League.

Martin Guptill, who single-handedly demolished Big Boys Unikari with his brutal hitting, in a quick rapid-fire round gave some candid answers on the field. Interestingly, Guptill had played for Mumbai Indians in the 2016 IPL and had a chance to bat alongside Rohit Sharma.

While speaking about his stunning performance, Martin Guptill was asked about one player he would love to open the batting with. The New Zealander said, "I've opened with him before, I enjoy batting with Rohit Sharma."

Guptill also revealed his eagerness to face Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. "I would want to face Hardik Pandya. We have had some amazing battles over the years.”

Guptill's record-breaking knock for the Chhattisgarh Warriors, which included 16 towering sixes and 12 boundaries, was more than the entire Big Boys Unikari team’s total of 151 runs. His whirlwind innings powered the Warriors to a commanding 89-run victory, making it the first 200+ total in the tournament. Guptill's century came in just 34 balls, the fastest of the competition, and he continued his onslaught to remain unbeaten, setting multiple records along the way.

Much like Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill is also considered to be one of the modern-day greats in white-ball cricket. Both players have redefined opening with their clean and effortless six-hitting ability.

The duo is also part of the list which includes players who have scored double century in the One-Dayers.

While Guptill was clearing the ropes with ease in the Legend 90 League, Rohit Sharma was scripting his own return to form with a magnificent century against England on Sunday.

(With IANS Inputs)