Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ex India Schools cricketer Bharat Kunderan passes away

Ex-India Schools cricketer Bharat Kunderan passes away

Updated on: 11 February,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Ex-India Schools cricketer Bharat Kunderan passes away

Bharat Kunderan

Bharat Kunderan, the former India Schools wicketkeeper-batsman passed away in the city on Monday. 


He was in his early 70s. Bharat, the brother of departed Test star Budhi, went on the 1968-69 Indian Schoolboys tour of Australia. Some of his teammates in the tour party like Mohinder Amarnath, Karsan Ghavri and Brijesh Patel went on to wear India colours. 


Also Read: Five-star Thakare helps Vidarbha take commanding lead against TN


A Bombay University player, Bharat was believed to be a standby for Mumbai’s 1973-74 Ranji Trophy semi-final in Bangalore, but the selectors opted for Kiran Ashar to be Subhash Bandiwadekar’s deputy for the game which broke Mumbai’s 15-year stranglehold on the national championship. EAS Prasanna’s Karnataka beat the Ajit Wadekar-led Mumbai team and went on to claim the title by overpowering Rajasthan in the final.

Bharat played for Bank of India on the inter-office club circuit with distinction and represented Khar Gymkhana in inter-club matches. 

Towards the end of his cricket career, he turned out for Sunder Cricket Club. He was also a coach at the BCA-Mafatlal Bowling Scheme, spearheaded by former England pace terror Frank Tyson.

A memorable part of Bharat’s cricket career was playing with the brother Budhi while visiting Scotland, where Budhi had settled down. The Mumbai cricket fraternity will miss this joyous personality. His last Facebook post on October 2, 2024 was dedicated to his late brother. Bharat wrote: “Budhi, always in our hearts, Happy Birthday.” 

