Five-star Thakare helps Vidarbha take commanding lead against TN

Vidarbha’s Aditya Thakre celebrates a wicket. Pic/PTI

Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakare (5-34) picked up his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, while left-handed batter Yash Rathod (55 not out) struck a half-century in the second innings as last year’s runners-up Vidarbha took a commanding 297-run lead against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final here on Monday.

Sai Kishore’a side were dismissed for 225 in 64.3 overs, giving Vidarbha a handsome 128-run first-innings lead. Vidarbha then overcame an unimpressive start to reach 169-5 at stumps on Day Three, an overall lead of 297.

Dogra keeps J&K ahead

Meanwhile, in Pune, skipper Paras Dogra delivered when it mattered the most, lifting Jammu & Kashmir to 180-3 for a substantial overall lead after Kerala staged a comeback of their own on a gripping third day on Monday. Dogra was batting on 73 at stumps as J&K stretched their lead to 179 runs with seven wickets still in hand.

Gujarat inch closer to win

In another match, Jaymeet Patel completed a well-deserved hundred in the morning, but it was ’keeper-batter Urvil Patel, who knocked the stuffing out of hosts Saurashtra with a superb 140, as Gujarat inched closer to the last-four stage on Day Three.

Having dismissed Saurashtra for 216, Gujarat finished their first essay on a mammoth 511, a lead of 295, which has almost sealed the deal for Chintan Gaja’s men.

