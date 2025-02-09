Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Thakare puts Vidarbha on top v TN

Thakare puts Vidarbha on top v TN

Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Tamil Nadu are trailing by a considerable 194 runs after allowing Vidarbha to post 353 in their first innings.

Thakare puts Vidarbha on top v TN

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Thakare puts Vidarbha on top v TN
x
00:00

Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakare’s four-wicket burst had Tamil Nadu hanging on the ropes at 159-6 on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match here on Sunday. Tamil Nadu are trailing by a considerable 194 runs after allowing Vidarbha to post 353 in their first innings.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Ankit Kumar smashes ton, Kotian, Mulani misses out on century completion


Meanwhile, in Pune, responding to J&K’s first innings total of 280 all out, Kerala were struggling at 200-9 at stumps. In another match, Gujarat ended the second day’s play at 260-4 and are currently 44 runs ahead in their first innings with an aim to get a sizeable first-innings lead.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vidarbha tamil nadu mumbai ranji team ranji trophy ranji trophy champions Ranji Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK