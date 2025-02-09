Thakare puts Vidarbha on top v TN

Tamil Nadu are trailing by a considerable 194 runs after allowing Vidarbha to post 353 in their first innings.

Representation pic

Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakare’s four-wicket burst had Tamil Nadu hanging on the ropes at 159-6 on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match here on Sunday. Tamil Nadu are trailing by a considerable 194 runs after allowing Vidarbha to post 353 in their first innings.

Meanwhile, in Pune, responding to J&K’s first innings total of 280 all out, Kerala were struggling at 200-9 at stumps. In another match, Gujarat ended the second day’s play at 260-4 and are currently 44 runs ahead in their first innings with an aim to get a sizeable first-innings lead.

