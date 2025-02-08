Ranji Trophy: Karun Nair smashes ton, Vidarbha reach 264 on Day 1

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Nair’s knock of 100 not out came off 180 balls and included 14 boundaries and one six, once again proving his class and consistency

Karun Nair

Karun Nair continued his dream run with the bat, scoring an unbeaten century to help Vidarbha reach 264-6 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Tamil Nadu here on Saturday.


The 33-year-old Nair, who has been in stellar form, brought up his 22nd first-class century. This knock follows his century against Hyderabad in the previous round, and it adds to his four consecutive hundreds in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.


Nair’s knock of 100 not out came off 180 balls and included 14 boundaries and one six, once again proving his class and consistency.


Nidheesh claims five

Meanwhile, medium pacer MD Nidheesh scalped five wickets to help Kerala limit Jammu & Kashmir to 228-8 on Day One in Pune. Nidheesh (5-56) spelt trouble for J&K batters from the start, picking up wickets at regular intervals after Kerala opted to field.

He accounted for the wickets of openers Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Vivrant Sharma, wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhwan and Lone Nasir Muzaffar.

Saurashtra out for 216

In another match, skipper Chintan Gaja bowled a probing line to grab four wickets as Gujarat restricted Saurashtra to a lowly 216 to gain upper-hand in Rajkot. At stumps, Gujarat were 21 for no loss with both openers — veteran Priyank Panchal (11 batting) and young turk Arya Desai (10 batting) — safely negotiating the five over towards the fag end of the day.

