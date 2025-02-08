Breaking News
Australia skipper Pat Cummins and wife welcome their second child

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“She’s here,” Becky Cummins shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter in her arms. “Our beautiful baby girl, Edi… Words can’t describe how overjoyed and full of love we feel right now”

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP; (right) Becky with daughter Edi. Picture Courtesy/Pat Cummins' Instagram account

Australia captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi.


“She’s here,” Becky Cummins shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter in her arms. “Our beautiful baby girl, Edi… Words can’t describe how overjoyed and full of love we feel right now.”


Also Read: "Sometimes practicing too much isn't beneficial": Bangar on Rohit Sharma


 
 
 
 
 
The couple also shared the picture of Edi’s first trip to the beach on their social media accounts.

