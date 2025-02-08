Australia skipper Pat Cummins and wife welcome their second child

“She’s here,” Becky Cummins shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter in her arms. “Our beautiful baby girl, Edi… Words can’t describe how overjoyed and full of love we feel right now”
Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP; (right) Becky with daughter Edi. Picture Courtesy/Pat Cummins' Instagram account
Australia captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi.
“She’s here,” Becky Cummins shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter in her arms. “Our beautiful baby girl, Edi… Words can’t describe how overjoyed and full of love we feel right now.”
The couple also shared the picture of Edi’s first trip to the beach on their social media accounts.
