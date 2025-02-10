“It’s probably a nice reminder for all of us that if someone of Rohit’s caliber can be under pressure, we should be a bit easier on ourselves,” Buttler said after their four-wicket loss here

Jos Buttler

Listen to this article "If great players play innings like that, both sides will be watching and learning": Jos Buttler on Rohit x 00:00

If a player of Rohit Sharma’s calibre could face pressure at times, the others should be a bit “easier” on themselves, said England skipper Jos Buttler as he hailed the Indian skipper’s much-awaited century as a lesson in modern and dynamic ODI batting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facing intense scrutiny over his form and calls of retirement, the 37-year-old Rohit returned to form with his first century in the ODI format in 16 months to power India to a series-clinching win here on Sunday.

Also Read: It’s part of our culture: Shardul on fightback

“It’s probably a nice reminder for all of us that if someone of Rohit’s caliber can be under pressure, we should be a bit easier on ourselves,” Buttler said after their four-wicket loss here.

“He’s been a great player for such a long period of time and top players generally come up with the goods and he obviously did that today, [Sunday]. Any time you’re playing against great players and they’re playing an innings like that, I’m sure players on both sides will be watching and learning. He played a brilliant innings and [displayed] how he can go up and down the gears and absorb pressure, put a lot of pressure back on [the opponent],” Buttler added in full admiration of Rohit’s blistering 119 off 90 balls.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever