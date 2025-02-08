Breaking News
Buttler rues Salt run-out in loss to India

Updated on: 08 February,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sandipan Banerjee | sports@mid-day.com

The loss leaves the visitors needing a win in the second match in Cuttack to keep the three-match series alive

Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler expressed disappointment after his team squandered two promising opportunities and fell to a four-wicket defeat against India in the first ODI on Thursday. 


The loss leaves the visitors needing a win in the second match in Cuttack to keep the three-match series alive.


England started well, reaching 70 without loss in the Powerplay, courtesy of Phil Salt (43) and Ben Duckett (32). However, a mix-up led to Salt’s run-out, triggering a collapse that saw them bowled out for 248.


“That unfortunate run-out changed the momentum and we lost four wickets quickly, which set us back. We were probably another 40 or 50 runs [short]. With the way the wicket was turning at the end, we would have been in a good position to win,” Buttler said in the post-match presser while justifying his decision to bat first on a two-paced wicket.

Despite the sub-par total, England had India at 19-2, removing Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply. But Shubman Gill (87) and Shreyas Iyer (59) rebuilt with a 94-run stand followed by Axar Patel’s (52) counter-punching knock which all but sealed India’s win.

“At 20 for two in the Powerplay, one more [wicket] would have been great to put the opposition under pressure,” Buttler noted.

