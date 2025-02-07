Over the years, Shreyas Iyer has been India's preferred number four batsman in One-Day Internationals. He was very effective in the position during India's run in the ODI World Cup 2023

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Shreyas Iyer reveals surprise selection after late-night call from Rohit Sharma x 00:00

Team India batsman Shreyas Iyer played a key role in the side's win over England in the first ODI. Facing 36 deliveries, Iyer played a knock of 59 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, Shreyas Iyer opened up that initially, he was not part of India's playing XI for the first ODI.

India brought in Shreyas Iyer in place of Virat Kohli as the stalwart was ruled out due to a swollen right knee.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had not yet played an ODI, was handed his debut. While many assumed Jaiswal was a direct replacement for Kohli, Iyer’s revelation suggests that Jaiswal was already included in the team’s plans, with Iyer set to start the series on the bench.

Also Read: "There is no league better and bigger than IPL": SA20 ambassador Allan Donald

"So, funny story," Shreyas Iyer shared. "I was watching a movie last night, thinking I could extend my night, but then I got a call from the skipper saying that I might play because Virat has got a swollen knee. And then I hurried back to my room and went off to sleep straight away."

When asked about Jaiswal being included ahead of him in the original XI, Iyer tactfully avoided controversy. "You know what you want me to say, but I'm going to keep it low-key and cherish this moment, the victory today," Shreyas Iyer added.

Jaiswal’s inclusion led to a reshuffle in India’s top order. Regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were split, with Gill moving down to No. 3. Had Kohli been available, it remains unclear who would have occupied the crucial No. 3 slot.

Over the years, Shreyas Iyer has been India's preferred number four batsman in One-Day Internationals. He was very effective in the position during India's run in the ODI World Cup 2023. Concluding the tournament, Shreyas Iyer garnered 468 runs with an average of 66.25. He also had two centuries. His strike rate was 113.24 which was the highest among Team India's middle-order batsmen.

With the Champions Trophy starting on February 19, this ODI series against England is India’s final chance to fine-tune their combination. Jaiswal’s inclusion could indicate that India wants him ready as a backup opener in case of injuries, while Gill’s stint in the middle order might be a trial run for a possible shift.

(With IANS Inputs)