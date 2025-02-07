"Outside of India, this has got potential to be the one if not the biggest league", Allan Donald on SA20. Dinesh Karthik became the first Indian player to feature in the tournament. The former Team India player represented Paarl Royals in the SA 20

IPL logo, Allan Donald (Pic: X/@IPL/File Pic)

Listen to this article "There is no league better and bigger than IPL": SA20 ambassador Allan Donald x 00:00

Cricket is a game which provides entertainment for people irrespective of age and gender. Similarly, T20 cricket is one of the formats of the game which has always been a source of entertainment, engagement and full of unexpected turnarounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is hosted by the richest cricketing globe worldwide, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been a turnaround for players and the game. Over the years, many great batsmen and bowlers have emerged for recognition at the highest platform through IPL.

Similarly, South Africa, famously known as the "Rainbow Nation" introduced a T20 league named, SA20. For the ongoing edition, former South African pacer Allan Donald has been named as the brand ambassador of the event.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma reveals the motive for promoting Axar Patel up the order

When asked about the number of years, he sees SA20 match the levels of the IPL, "I think it's too early to say. You always look at new leagues and see what it produces. I'd put my spectators' hat on and for the first two years, I was very happy with whatever I have seen. This league has got the potential to run for many, many years. But the fans in South Africa are loving it. Like how people in India are glued to the television sets during the IPL", Allan Donald told mid-day.

"Is there any league better than the IPL in the world? No! There is no better and bigger league than the IPL", added Allan Donald.

Not many Indian players are allowed to feature in the global T20 leagues following the rules of the BCCI. But Dinesh Karthik became the first Indian player to feature in the tournament. The former Team India player represented Paarl Royals in the SA 20.

Speaking more about SA20, "Outside of India, this has got potential to be the one if not the biggest league. To already see world-class overseas batters fit in the top 50 of the ICC rankings here, so to have that quality here is superb. You can only maintain this league if you bring the quality. Long way to continue", concluded Allan Donald.