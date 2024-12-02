Karthik will be representing the Paarl Royals in the upcoming season of SA20, making history as the first Indian cricketer to join the league

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Dinesh Karthik (L) takes part in a practice session on the eve of an IPL 2024 game (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article When Dinesh Karthik played along after being mistaken for Vikrant Massey in movie mix-up x 00:00

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently found himself at the center of a lighthearted social media mix-up, highlighting the occasional pitfalls of celebrity resemblance.

A fan, seemingly confusing Karthik with Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, mistakenly congratulated the cricketer for his role in the film Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.

The fan, after watching the romantic thriller on Netflix, tweeted their appreciation to Karthik, assuming he had acted in the movie. “Just watched Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, powerful performance by @DineshKarthik," he tweeted.

Karthik, known for his sharp wit and sense of humour, quickly seized the opportunity to respond in a sarcastic manner. Acknowledging the mix-up, he tweeted back with a touch of humour, thanking the fan for his kind words while adding a laughing emoji to his reply. “Oh wow!!! Thanks,” he quipped, leaving fans amused by his good-natured response.

After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket following the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Karthik made a surprising announcement earlier this year about his decision to return to competitive play. His unexpected comeback has caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide, particularly as he prepares to join the SA20 cricket league in South Africa.

In what marks an exciting new chapter in his career, Karthik will be representing the Paarl Royals in the upcoming season of SA20, making history as the first Indian cricketer to join the league. This move further reinforces Karthik’s dynamic career, as he continues to explore new opportunities within the cricketing world, despite his previous retirement announcement.

"So I've watched both the editions very closely because a lot of the players that I've played with in IPL teams have played in that tournament. That's one. And South Africa has been a very fond place for me because of the memories I've had," Karthik, who is the India Ambassador of SA20, stated at SA20 India Day, as per news agency ANI.

"When SA20 came up and you watch other tournaments, the one thing that's very evident is teams which have a strong domestic cricket culture come through with these franchise tournaments very well. And the fact that South Africa has had a very good domestic structure over a period of time, I think you could almost say they were frontrunners to be a very good tournament," he explained, as quoted by a press release from SA20.