Kotecha made the suggestion in a recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Patil, of the Shiv Sena (UBT)

Solid waste is cleared from the Mulund dumping ground on April 17. PICS/DWEEP BANE

Listen to this article Mulund dumping ground reclamation: MLA bats for golf course; locals demand hospital, green space x 00:00

While Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha has suggested that land reclaimed from the dumping ground in his constituency be used to set up a golf course, residents of Hari Om Nagar have demanded that it should be repurposed for the benefit of common citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotecha made the suggestion in a recent meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Patil, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), meanwhile, told mid-day that he had requested the state government to create a park or build a hospital or playhouse on the land.

Mohan Menon, a member of the Hari Om Nagar Residents’ Association, said, “We don’t have any issue with a golf course, but a major chunk of the land should be used in the interest of the common people. Mumbai needs an AIMS [All India Institute of Medical Sciences] hospital. The authorities should consider growing a mini forest on this land.”

Jagdish Baliga, a senior citizen and member of Ratnashree Co-operative Housing Society, said, “We have had to endure the stench of garbage for years. It’s time we citizens and future generations were compensated for our troubles. The authorities should develop a green space akin to Central Park or set up a zoo on this land.”

Sachin Joshi, a local, said, “The authorities should create something like the Maharashtra Nature Park in Mahim East. We need to maintain the balance of nature. After clearing all waste, citizens can breathe easily at the spot.”



(From left) Sachin Joshi, who highlighted the need to preserve the natural balance, Vijaya Menon, who was in favour of developing a mini forest or hospital on the land, Jagdish Baliga, member, Ratnashree Co-operative Housing Society

Vijaya Menon, another resident, said, “If a forest is developed on the land, residents will benefit. Setting up an AIIMS hospital would prove beneficial for those residing in the city as well as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.” These sentiments were echoed by other Hari Om Nagar residents such as Shailesh Dedhia and Varsha Dadwani.

Processing delays

Spread over 24 hectares, the dumping ground came into being in 1968 and was closed in 2018 as it had reached maximum capacity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) subsequently appointed a contractor to reclaim the land by processing 70 lakh tonnes of waste on the dumping ground. The project was supposed to be completed by 2022, but the work began in 2021. BMC officials cited various permissions and the pandemic for the delay.

Despite the last deadline for processing waste being extended from October 2024 to June 2025, only 66 per cent of the trash—46 lakh tonnes—has been processed. “By June, 75 per cent of waste will have been cleared from the dumping ground. Another year is needed to complete this project. The deadline is likely to be extended,” an official said.

Last year, the state government demanded part of the Mulund dumping ground land for the rehabilitation of people affected by the Dharavi redevelopment project. In reply, the BMC said that land could be used only after the reclamation was completed.