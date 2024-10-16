Civic officials say this amid talk of plans to hand over 120 acres of the landfill land for Dharavi redevelopment

Garbage at Deonar dumping ground is piled 40 metres high. File pic

Amid speculation that a 120-acre land parcel at Deonar dumping ground will be handed over by the state government for the Dharavi redevelopment project, civic officials are wondering who will be responsible for clearing the two crore tonnes of solid waste accumulated on the plot. The BMC has handed over the land to the district collector, but the latter refused to dispose of the waste.

The dumping ground, which had been operational till 1927, was permanently shut five years ago. According to BMC’s records, the total area of the ground is 300 acres, 120 of which now belong to the collector, Mumbai Suburban district (revenue department). The height of the solid waste towers at about 40 metres.

“On October 4, the process of handing over 120 acres of the ground was completed,” said a BMC official. Now officials are concerned that the state government might ask the BMC to dispose of the waste. “In September 2024, we got a letter from the state government which said BMC should dispose of the solid waste accumulated on a 120-acre land parcel. We have written back, saying that this is not financially feasible for the BMC,” the official said, adding, “Disposing of century-old solid waste is a long-term process and involves a huge cost.”

According to the officer, the BMC spent about Rs 750 crore to dispose of the 7,000 metric tonnes of waste from the Mulund dumping ground, which will need six years to be cleared. According to sources, the state government has decided to hand over the 120 acres to the Dharavi redevelopment project. While there has been no official confirmation, it was reliably learnt that a decision to this effect has already been taken. The BMC is working on a waste-to-energy project at the dumping ground, but officials say it will not be affected as some 75 acres of land is in its possession.