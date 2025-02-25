Breaking News
"Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this Pakistan side": Sana Mir

Updated on: 25 February,2025 05:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan suffered a loss against New Zealand and India, following which they reached the elimination stage of the Champions Trophy 2025. Abrar Ahmed just managed to snap one wicket in 10 overs in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Team India

Sana Mir (Pic: File Pic)

"Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this Pakistan side": Sana Mir
Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir also joined the criticism against the men's national team following their early exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.


She stated that even legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot change the fortunes of the Pakistan team.


Mohammed Rizwan-led Pakistan suffered a loss against New Zealand and India, following which they reached the elimination stage of the Champions Trophy 2025.


"The 15 that have been selected (in Champions Trophy squad), even if you make MS Dhoni or (former Pakistan skipper) Younis Khan captain, nobody can do anything to the team because it has not been selected on the basis of the playing conditions," said Sana Mir on 'Game On Hai' programme.

Pakistan also received criticism from the fans in the country after they registered a humiliating defeat against arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Toss delayed in South Africa-Australia clash due to rain

"I was watching the match when I got a message from a friend that India are 100 for 2 'I think it's over'. So, I said the match was over when the squad was announced," said the 39-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator.

Sana Mir, who represented the national side in more than 300 white-ball matches said that Pakistan has not selected the team on the basis of the conditions.

"Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one."

"They (selectors) knew that Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, so how did you bring two part-time spinners."

"Abrar (Ahmed), who is still new in ODI cricket... in the last five months, they have taken two wickets conceding 165 runs. The selectors removed key players who played in last two series against Australia and South Africa," said Sana Mir.

Abrar Ahmed just managed to snap one wicket in 10 overs in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Team India.

"Irfan (Khan) Niazi was a good fielder, showed good power-hitting (in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa)... so, we lost the tournament when we announced the squad."

(With PTI Inputs)

Champions Trophy 2025 pakistan sports news cricket news International Sports News

Mid-Day Web Stories

