Wasim Akram

Stalwarts of Pakistan cricket stood united in describing the current team as insipid and uninspiring after it was outplayed by India in a Champions Trophy match in Dubai with Babar Azam drawing maximum criticism for failing in the high-pressure game.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi was yet to comment on the crushing six-wicket loss handed to Moahmmad Rizwan’s men which has more or less ended their hopes of playing in the Champions Trophy knockouts.

But every former Pakistan player worth his salt was critical of the team’s approach, attitude, and planning with the great Wasim Akram calling for an overhaul of the white-ball squad before the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Shoaib Akhtar, one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket, even went to the extent of calling Babar Azam a “fraud”. Former skipper and coach, Muhammad Hafeez called for the axing of all three pacers — Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Akram was also upset with the send-off that off spinner Abrar Ahmed gave Shubman Gill after bowling him with a gem. “There is a time for everything. Is there no one to tell him what are you doing? Look at the match situation, you are under the cosh and you are celebrating as if you have taken five wickets,” Akram said.

