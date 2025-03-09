India vice-captain and opener Shubman Gill says it’s crucial to absorb pressure and wait for right moment to take risks on a big occasion like a final; instead of batting in pre-determined manner

India vice-captain Shubman Gill during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday. Pic/Getty Images; (right) Will Young

Shubman Gill was barely 68 days old when New Zealand had defeated India in the 2000 Knockout Trophy final in Nairobi, Kenya. Obviously, he does not carry any baggage of that setback. But he realises that the Kiwis have been great fighters over the years and are hard nuts to crack. It will be no different when the two sides clash in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

All talk of India having an advantage playing in Dubai will not matter the moment the two teams enter the fray, with the stands overflowing with cheering Indian fans waving the Tricolour, wearing the team’s blue jerseys. While the Men in Blue will look to maintain their status as the world’s top-ranked side in both ODIs and T20Is, New Zealand would strive to repeat the feat they had achieved 25 years ago in Kenya.

Rare double awaits India

India are just a win away from completing a rare double in back-to-back ICC events, following their success in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean last year to wipe out the disappointment of losing the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. “After we lost [the World Cup final] in ’23 and won the T20 World Cup [in 2024], I think we have got good momentum going into the final. It’s going to be a really exciting game and definitely, if we are able to win this one, I think it would be a great way to end this format this year,” Indian vice-captain Gill said at the pre-final media interaction on Saturday.

“The final is always a big occasion and we all are excited about it. In fact, in any ICC tournament final, there is a lot of pressure of the [big] occasion as well as of the fans. Thus, it is crucial to keep the occasion out [of our minds] and absorb the pressure. I know it’s easier said than done, but it needs to be done. The expectations of the fans are very high, which we take as a positive as it really motivates us [to give our best],” he added.

On the personal front, Gill said he’ll draw on the experience of the 2023 World Cup decider to ensure he approaches things with more patience and does not feel quite as rushed this time. “[In the 2023 final] it felt like I was losing time to dominate that game. I think in big ICC knockout matches, you can give yourself a little bit more time than you think. It’s always good to wait for the right time to take risks and not go about in a pre-determined manner while batting.”

‘Good team environment’

On the mood within the team, he said, “The team have a good environment and culture which is very motivating for everyone. It is the best batting line-up I have played with during my career so far, with experienced Rohit Sharma, the best white-ball opener and Virat Kohli, the all-time great. With all the experience and the batting depth, there is less pressure on individuals, and they can bat freely. That, hopefully, will be on display in the final.”



On the New Zealand side, opener Will Young was not as young as Gill in 2000 and has a bit of memory of that final between the two countries. “I am well aware of New Zealand’s exploits in that tournament and it was fantastic to see them win. It is cool to be trying to achieve the same thing 25 years later. I was eight years old at the time and just starting to fall in love with the game. I’m thinking back to before we boarded the plane to come over here. When we had an unveiling of the Champions Trophy squad, Scott Styris was there, and he told us a few stories about the team and their exploits in that tournament. It was cool to recognise the past and that New Zealand have done this before. It is just about passing the baton, and hopefully we can emulate them in the final on Sunday,” Young was quoted as saying on the ICC website.