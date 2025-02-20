Chasing 229 runs set thanks to a fighting 154-run stand by Towhid Hridoy, India got off to a fine start with a 69-run opening stand

Photo: @BCCI/X

A brilliant century by Shubman Gill and five-wicket haul by Mohammed Shami were the highlights as India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener at Dubai on Thursday.



Chasing 229 runs set thanks to a fighting 154-run stand by Towhid Hridoy, India got off to a fine start with a 69-run opening stand. They lost their way a bit, struggling at 144/4, but Gill and KL Rahul took India to the finishing line.



During the run-chase of 229 runs, openers skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill once again gave a fine start to India. In the sixth over by Mustafizur Rahman, Rohit hit three fours. At the end of eighth over, India was past 50-run mark thanks to a four by the captain.



Gill piled on some boundaries in the next over. But India's opening 69-run stand was ended by Taskin Ahmed as a mistimed loft by Rohit landed in Rishad Hossain's hands, ending his knock at 41 in 36 balls, with seven fours.



Virat Kohli was next up on the crease, but struggled against spinners. India reached the 100-run mark in 20 overs.



However, the 42-run stand between him and Gill was ended by Rishad, who removed Virat for a 38-ball 22 as a cut shot by him was caught by Soumya at backward point. India was 111/2 in 22.4 overs.



While Gill reached his fourth successive fifty-plus score in ODIs in 69 balls, with five fours and a six, India did struggle as they lost Shreyas Iyer (15 in 17 balls, with two fours) and Axar Patel (eight runs in 12 balls) quickly, reducing India to 144/4 in 30.1 overs.



KL and Gill continued the run-chase, bringing India closer to the target.



India reached the 200-run mark in 42.3 overs.



Gill reached his eighth ODI ton in 125 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.



KL sealed the win with a six, India finished at 231/4, with Gill (101* in 129 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and KL (41* in 47 balls, with a four and two sixes) unbeaten.



Rishad got two wickets, while Taskin and Mustafizur got a wicket each.



A fine 154-run partnership between centurion Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh overcome a top-order collapse and post a respectable total of 228 in their ICC Champions Trophy campaign opener against India at Dubai on Thursday.



After being reduced to 35/5, a remarkable fightback from Hridoy and Jaker helped Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark and give themselves something to fight. Mohammed Shami shined with a remarkable five-wicket haul. India needs 229 runs to win.



Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. After Tanzid Hasan took a single on the first ball, Soumya Sarkar was beaten consistently by Mohammed Shami's pace, line and length before a fine catch by KL Rahul behind the stumps at the final ball of the over removed him for a five-ball duck. Bangladesh was 1/1 in one over.



In the next over, Harshit Rana got skipper Najmul Hossein Shanto for a two-ball duck. A fine catch by Virat Kohli near cover point reduced Bangladesh to 2/2 in 1.4 overs.



Tanzid tried to assert some control and dominance, hitting Shami for two boundaries in the next over.Shami got his second wicket, removing Mehidy for five runs in 10 balls, with a fine catch by Shubman Gill at slips. Bangladesh was 26/3 in 6.2 overs.



Spinner Axar Patel's ninth over was a massive one for India as he got two big wickets of an attacking Tanzid (25 in 25 balls, with four boundaries) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim for a duck. Bangladesh sunk to 35/5 in 8.3 overs.



Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy brought Bangladesh to the 50-run mark in 12.1 overs and started to build a partnership. The duo picked up singles and doubles, not really hitting boundaries. They made a 50-run partnership in 84 balls.



Bangladesh reached the 100-run mark in 28.1 overs.



Jaker and Towhid helped Bangladesh get out of troubled waters, as Jaker brought up his half-century in 87 balls, with three fours. Hridoy also reached his eighth half-century in 85 balls, with three fours. They had stitched a century stand.



Following this, Towhid let his arms loose against spinners while Shami was also hit for two fours as well. This uptick in boundaries and runs caused fans to enjoy as well.



The 154-run partnership between the duo ended with Shami getting his 200th ODI wicket. Jaker was caught by Virat near long-on. Jaker was gone for 68 in 114 balls, with four boundaries. Bangladesh was 189/6 in 42.4 overs.



Rishad opened his arms against Axar, hitting him for two fours and a six on trot, taking Bangladesh to 200-run mark in 44.4 overs. 20 runs came from the over.



However, Harshit ended Rishad's brief cameo at 12 balls (18 runs) with a fine catch from Pandya. Bangladesh was 214/7 in 45.3 overs.



Shami cleaned up Tanzim for a duck, with score going down to 215/8 in 46.2 overs.



Hridoy reached his maiden ODI ton in 114 balls, with six fours and two sixes.



Shami continued his fine run in ODIs, bringing his five-wicket haul by dismissing Taskin Ahmed for three. Bangladesh was 228/9 in 48.4 overs.



Harshit got the final wicket, removing Towhid (100 in 117 balls, with six fours and two sixes). Bangladesh was all out for 228 runs in 49.4 overs.



Shami (5/53) and Harshit (3/31) were among the top bowlers for India. Axar also got 2/43 in his nine overs.



Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 228 (Towhid Hridoy 100, Jaker Ali 68, Mohammed Shami 5/53) lost to India: 231/4 (Shubman Gill 101*, KL Rahul 41*, Rishad Hossain 2/38).

