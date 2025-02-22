Shubman started strong in the early part of his unbeaten ton, but as the pitch slowed up and the ball softened, he showed patience in India’s win over B’desh on Thursday

India opener Shubman Gill during his unbeaten 101 in Dubai on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

A month ago, Shubman Gill was desperately short on runs. And confidence. Five Test innings in Australia yielded a mere 93 runs, extending his alarmingly poor run of scores in the five-day game outside the Asian subcontinent. Perhaps out of compulsion, more than choice, he returned to the Ranji Trophy, and rediscovered his mojo, so to say.

A first-innings failure at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against Karnataka was followed up by a flowing 102 in the second, even though the Punjab skipper was unable to stave off an innings defeat. Clearly, that century has sparked a revival because his next four innings, all in ODI cricket, read 87, 60, 112 (all against England) and 101 not out, on Thursday night here against Bangladesh.

The hundred against Jos Buttler’s side in Ahmedabad catapulted the 25-year-old back to the top of the ICC ratings for ODI batters. On a shirtfront at a ground that he loves — he has an international ton at the Narendra Modi Stadium in all three formats — Gill took the attack by the scruff of the neck with India looking to set a target. He had to slip into a different role on a less stroke-friendly deck at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in his team’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, a part he embraced with aplomb to shepherd India to a six-wicket victory.

When Gill is purring, he is a sight for sore eyes. Still at the crease till the time the ball leaves the bowler’s hand, bat half-raised in his stance, he is quick to judge length. Ferocious off the back foot, he isn’t averse to leaving his crease and driving the ball through and over the offside, retaining his shape as he focuses on timing rather than muscling the little orb. He showcased that ability in the early part of his unbeaten ton on Thursday, but as the pitch slowed up and the ball began to go soft, he slipped into a different avatar — of patient accumulation rather than frenzied stroke-production.

To be able to play in a completely contrasting manner to his natural limited-overs grain called for application, patience and an understanding of what not to do, more than what to. Gill ticked all these boxes, upholding the responsibility entrusted to him in the form of Rohit Sharma’s deputy and ensuring that as the form batter, he didn’t leave the heavy lifting to the others.

In his brief career, Gill has already seen numerous ups and a fair few downs and knows the importance of making a good thing count. His average of 62.51 after 51 ODIs is further embellished by a strike-rate of 100.78, which puts into perspective the fact that he took 125 deliveries (strike-rate of 80) for his eighth, and slowest, ODI hundred. The dip in strike-rate wasn’t driven by selfish motives but because that’s what his team required. There was no great run-rate pressure, but India had to guard against losing wickets. Gill’s felicity in rotating the strike without feeling the urge to lash out was a classic victory for mind over matter.

There is plenty of cricket left yet in the Champions Trophy. As India aspire to go deep, Gill will have a big part to play — whether as an aggressor setting a target or as the accumulator chasing down one.

120.00

Shubman Gill’s batting average in ODIs this year. The opener has scored 360 runs in 4 games