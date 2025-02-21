Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs

Electing to bat first in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan, the Proteas put up a mammoth 315 for 6 in 50 overs before dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi's side for 208 runs to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the marquee event on a blazing note

Ryan Rickleton (Pic: X/@ICC)

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan, South Africa came victorious by 107 runs. Ryan Rickleton was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning 103-run knock off 106 deliveries. His knock was laced with 7 fours and 1 six.

Electing to bat first in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan, the Proteas put up a mammoth 315 for 6 in 50 overs before dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi's side for 208 runs to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in the marquee event on a blazing note.

Rickleton reeled off 103 off 106 balls with the help of seven fours and one six to lead an aggressive batting display with captain Temba Bavuma (58 off 76 balls), Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 46 balls) and Aiden Markram (50 not out off 34 balls) scoring half centuries.

In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 208 in 43.3 overs with middle-order batter Rahmat Shah scoring a fine 92-ball 90. South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets, followed by Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder with two wickets each, to their names. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj snapped one wicket, each to their names in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan.

Brief scores:

South Africa: 315/6 in 50 overs (Ryan Rickelton 103, Temba Bavuma 58, Rassie van der Dussen 52, Aiden Markram 52 not out; Mohammed Nabi 2/51).

Afghanistan: 208 all out in 43.3 overs (Rahmat Shah 90; Lungi Ngidi 2/56, Kagiso Rabada 3/36, Wiaan Mulder 2/36).

