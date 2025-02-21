Champions Trophy 2025, SA vs AFG: Rickleton's ton guides South Africa to 315 runs against Afghanistan

South African opener Ryan Rickelton delivered a stunning 103-run knock in 106 balls which saw him hit 7 fours and 1 six. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will now need to chase the target of 316 to register their first win in the Champions Trophy 2025

Ryan Rickleton (Pic: X/@ICC)

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match against Afghanistan, South Africa posted a total of 315 for the loss of six wickets. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan will now need to chase the target of 316 to register their first win in the Champions Trophy 2025.

South African opener Ryan Rickelton delivered a stunning 103-run knock in 106 balls which saw him hit 7 fours and 1 six. Fellow opener Tony de Zorzi was not able to garner many runs as he departed on 11 runs. The Proteas' captain Temba Bavuma accumulated 58 runs in 76 balls including 5 fours. Swashbuckling Rassie van der Dussen faced 46 balls and scored 52 runs which was laced with 3 fours and 2 sixes. At the end of South Africa's innings, Aiden Markram played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs which came in 36 balls. The right-hander also smashed 6 fours and 1 six in the innings built-up.

Mohammed Nabi was the most successful bowler from Afghanistan's perspective in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa. Completing his quota of 10 overs, he conceded 51 runs and claimed two wickets. Fellow bowlers, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad registered one wicket each, to their names. Afghanistan star Rashid Khan along with Gulbadin Naib went wicketless in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against South Africa.

The Afghans will now heavily rely on Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in their run-chase. In the previous match of the Champions Trophy 2025, Team India emerged as the winner against Bangladesh. Mohammed Shami claimed a fifer on his return to the ICC events and on the other hand, Shubman Gill delivered a match-winning century which helped India to chase the target.

Team India will now lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Champions Trophy 2025 encounter.