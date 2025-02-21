In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Team India is missing the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In his absence, Mohammed Shami has taken the baton of India's bowling line-up. The "Men in Blue" will now lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Champions Trophy 2025 encounter

Sourav Ganguly (Pic: File Pic)

As the Champions Trophy 2025 has already begun, former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly said, "India is such a strong side, especially in batting, that anybody can play. Rishabh Pant is very good. KL Rahul is very good. KL Rahul's numbers in ODIs are amazing, fantastic numbers. I think that's the reason Gautam Gambhir has decided on KL Rahul."

Team India began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a stunning victory over Bangladesh.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Team India is missing the services of their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In his absence, Mohammed Shami has taken the baton of India's bowling line-up.

Expressing his views on the pace duo, Sourav Ganguly said, "There's very little to choose from because both are exceptional. In terms of Mohammed Shami, Bumrah needs Shami, and Shami needs Bumrah. Unfortunately, Bumrah is not fit for this tournament. Shami is. And I'm not surprised with his five wickets against Bangladesh. He will continue to lead the attack in the entire tournament. Obviously, Bumrah is the best bowler in the world at the moment, but Shami is not too far behind. My only thing is he just stays fit right throughout the tournament and shoulders the responsibility of bowling like Bumrah has done without Shami at the other end."

The "Men in Blue" will now lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Champions Trophy 2025 encounter. India will wrap up their group stage matches with the game against New Zealand.

New Zealand too have started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by registering a victory over Pakistan in the opener. Tom Latham was named the "Player of the Match" for his stunning, unbeaten 118-run knock off 104 deliveries. It included 10 fours and 3 sixes.