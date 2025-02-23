Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's century helps India defeat Pakistan

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli also achieved the rare milestone of completing 14,000 runs in international cricket. In the match, Shreyas Iyer too scored 56 runs in 67 balls

Virat Kohli (Pic: X/@BCCI)

In the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India came victorious by six wickets.

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli announced his comeback as the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 100 runs off 111 deliveries. His match-winning knock was laced with 7 fours.

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli also achieved the rare milestone of completing 14,000 runs in international cricket. He also became the fastest batsman to do it and is the only third to do it after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

In the match, Shreyas Iyer too scored 56 runs in 67 balls. In his knock, he smashed 5 fours and 1 six. Opener Shubman Gill fell short by four runs. Having faced 52 balls, Gill garnered 46 runs including 7 fours.

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India registered a win by six wickets. With this, the "Men in Blue" kept their winning momentum on in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was able to snap two wickets. In his quota of eight overs, Shaheen conceded 74 runs. Abrar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah, too registered one wicket, each to their names. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha went wicketless in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against India.

In the first innings, Pakistan reached the score of 241 runs following the knocks of Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan. Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler from India's perspective. The spinner claimed three wickets for 40 runs.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was another bowler who snapped two wickets in the match. Fellow teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Harshit Rana registered one wicket, each to their name