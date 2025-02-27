Thus, Pakistan were knocked out along with the Bangla Tigers

Asif Iqbal

Former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal expressed his frustration over the Champions Trophy hosts’ early exit from the competition and stressed that they are simply not good enough. Pakistan lost both their matches comprehensively. First, to New Zealand by 60 runs, and then to arch-rivals India by six wickets. New Zealand went on to beat Bangladesh to register their second win in the tournament.

Thus, Pakistan were knocked out along with the Bangla Tigers. “Pakistan supporters should realise they are not a good side, which is why they are losing. It’s a pity that the organising nation is out of the Super 4 [semi-final],” said Asif.

About Pakistan’s Sunday loss to India, Asif, 81, said: “India are a far superior side. Pakistan could not combat them even in the absence of [Jasprit] Bumrah, even after winning the toss and batting first. The batters should have scored at a faster pace. A total of 241 is not enough on these wickets, and they did not bowl well. India won because they bowled well, batted well, and Rohit [Sharma] led well too.”

The former all-rounder, who scored 3,575 runs and claimed 53 wickets in 58 Tests, said Pakistan didn’t show any fight. “I found no plan. Even after scoring 241, they did not attack. India won without any risk,” he remarked. Despite his country being at the receiving end of Virat Kohli’s match-winning 100 not out, Asif was pleased to see the star batter back in form. “I was happy that a batter like Virat has been given a fresh life — very calculated batting. He was toying with the Pakistan bowlers in the death overs,” Asif stressed.