Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Virat Kohli has 3-4 years of cricket more, can break Tendulkar's 100 ton record": Wasim Jaffer x 00:00

Former Team India and Mumbai cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that stalwart Virat Kohli will continue to play for three to four years and is on the right track of breaking legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries.

Currently, Virat Kohli has 82 centuries across all three formats of the game. His most recent century came against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Previously, Virat Kohli was struggling to find himself among the runs.

"As a cricket fan you want to see Virat as much as you can. With the form he was in (against Pakistan), nobody wants to see him get out. When he makes runs everybody is happy, and I am sure everyone wants Virat to play for 3-4 more years and break all records," Wasim Jaffer said during the launch of India Corporate T20 Bash (ICBT20), a corporate cricket league, here on Wednesday.

"The century record is one that looks like Virat is going to break. When Sachin Tendulkar made 100 centuries it looked it will never be broken but the way Virat made runs since 2010 it looks he will break that impossible thing. If Virat breaks that Sachin Tendulkar will also be very happy," he added.

Jaffer, a member of the steering committee of the league, was also all praise for Shubman Gill but said it is unfair to compare him with Kohli.

"It will be unfair on Shubman to judge him with Virat Kohli, Shubman is making his own road. He is playing terrific cricket. In England series, he was man-of-the-series, he made a good start to the Champions Trophy and I hope he will continue because everybody has expectations from him. He and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal are going to take Indian batting forward."

"It is nice to watch the way he is playing cricket," he said.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs, who is the brand ambassador of the ICBT20, too feels that Virat Kohli has a lot of cricket left in him.

"I think its long time because of his (Kohli's) fitness and his hunger, he can go for at least another 4 years. He is in the same boat like AB de Villiers, AB might have retired a bit too early but there were never issues with their fitness and hunger. Virat's hunger for runs in unbelievable," Gibbs said.

"The way he copes pressure specially while chasing in ODI cricket is phenomenal."

Herschelle Gibbs said that Team India are the favourites to win the Champions Trophy 2025 and also hailed Shubman Gill as a special player.

"Shubman is a special talent, he is technically correct and bit more talented," he said.

"India are obviously the favourites, they look very strong. But South Africa are also in a good space, obviously I understand their history when it comes to big tournaments but hopefully they can rectify that and we can see South Africa and India in final. But India looks formidable."

The ICBT20 will feature six teams, Bengaluru Avengers, Delhi Kings, Gurugram Spartans, Gujarat Diamonds, Hyderabad Royals and Mumbai Champions in the inaugural season to be held here in May.

(With PTI Inputs)