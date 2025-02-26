Best ODI player of all time: Atherton, Hussain laud Kohli

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:01 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Virat Kohli after India’s win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. PIC/AFP

In awe of Virat Kohli’s formidable ODI statistics, former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain believe that the Indian mainstay is probably the best batsman in the history of the format. Kohli played a master-class innings of unbeaten 100, his 51st century in ODIs, to steer India to a comfortable six-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday. “Virat Kohli in a run-chase in 50-over cricket, there’s been nobody better in the history of the game, really. 51 centuries is an unbelievable number,” said the 56-year-old Atherton, who captained England in 54 Test matches, on Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.


Also Read: Asian teams in a rut!


Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain
“I mean, he’s got 51 and he passed 14,000 runs, which only Tendulkar and Sangakkara have got past that mark in one-day cricket,” Atherton continued. “And he got them in 60-odd innings quicker than Sachin, and I think about 90-odd innings quicker than Kumar. “So, I mean, ODI is probably his best. You know, he’s been a great all-format player, clearly, but you’d probably say that ODI is his absolute best format,” he added. 

Echoing similar sentiments, Hussain, who led England between 1999 to 2003, remarked, “He’s been an incredible player. Yeah, and you’d have to say probably the best player in ODIs of all time, really, with those stats you mentioned. “You’d have Tendulkar in the same conversation. Kumar, you’d have AB de Villiers. They’ve been some great ones, but he’s right at the top of the tree.”

