Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers set to come out of retirement

AB de Villiers (Pic: File Pic)

Cricket fans across the globe are all set to celebrate as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers announced his return to the game after nearly four years.

AB de Villiers, known as one of the most innovative cricketers of all time will lead the Game Changers South Africa Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends.

The World Championship of Legends which features non-contracted cricket legends promises a nostalgic experience to the fans worldwide.

Reflecting on his return, AB de Villiers said, "Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn't feel the urge to play any more. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We've been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again," as quoted from a release by WCL."

"So I am heading back to the gym and the nets, and I'll be ready for WCL in July," he added.

Known for his innovative shots and fearless approach, AB de Villiers' comeback has ignited excitement within the fans and cricket fraternity.

The Game Changers squad, which featured legends such as Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir in the inaugural season, now has an even brighter future under AB de Villiers' captaincy.

Amandeep Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions & Founder of Game Changers shared his excitement:

"We are honoured to compete in the World Championship of Legends and showcase the incredible talent of our cricketing greats. AB de Villiers' return as our captain is a monumental boost for our team, and his leadership will undoubtedly inspire us to new heights," Singh said.

Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions added, "AB de Villiers is not just a player; he's an icon who has inspired millions around the world. His decision to lead our team is a testament to his love for the game, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board. This marks a historic moment for the team and the league," as quoted from a release by WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, expressed his enthusiasm, "This is precisely why we launched the WCL - to bring back the legends we deeply miss. As a fan of AB de Villiers, I'm thrilled to see him return to the field. I'm sure cricket lovers in England and beyond will be delighted by his comeback."

Nishant Pitti, Chief Patron of the WCL, "Our partnership with the World Championship of Legends is a celebration of cricket's golden era. The return of AB de Villiers embodies the spirit of the league, and we are privileged to witness this iconic moment."

(With ANI Inputs)