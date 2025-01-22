Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Actor discharged, cops to record statement soon
Mumbai: Grass and water to tackle Shivaji Park dust issue
Mumbai: Four stray dogs found dead at Cooper hospital
Mumbai: CR commuters at wits’ end over defunct ‘train expected’ indicators
Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi nationals convicted for forgery, illegal entry
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > AB de Villiers to come out of retirement Heres what he said about his return

AB de Villiers to come out of retirement? Here's what he said about his return

Updated on: 22 January,2025 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

AB De Villiers drew curtains on all forms of cricket in November 2021 to spend more time with his family. The former South African captain is now involved with multiple projects in charity and broadcasting. AB de Villiers hinted at playing proper cricket but not featuring in professional leagues like IPL or SA20

AB de Villiers to come out of retirement? Here's what he said about his return

AB de Villiers (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
AB de Villiers to come out of retirement? Here's what he said about his return
x
00:00

AB de Villiers wants to play real cricket again. The South African legend is not looking to feature in the high-pressure environment of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but somewhere casual where he can have a bit of fun and please his children.


AB De Villiers drew curtains on all forms of cricket in November 2021 to spend more time with his family. The former South African captain is now involved with multiple projects in charity and broadcasting.


He is also the brand ambassador of the ongoing SA20. But in a chat with Melinda Farrell on her Youtube channel, de Villiers let it slip that he wishes to play the game again.


Also Read: Dropped from Team India, Mohammed Siraj gears up for next round of Ranji Trophy matches

"I might still play cricket one day. No confirmation whatsoever. My kids are putting me under a bit of pressure and I feel like I could go to the nets with them," de Villiers said referring his three children -- two sons Abraham and John, and daughter Yente.

"My boy could feel me bowling machine balls...maybe I will walk out and play a bit of casual cricket somewhere," he added.

AB de Villiers hinted at playing proper cricket but not featuring in professional leagues like IPL or SA20.

"I am talking on a more serious note, actually, of playing some real cricket not professional IPL or SA20 stuff but who knows? I have had my fair share (of high pressure cricket), that's done," he said.

A slight challenge to that ambition is his eyesight, especially the "bit blurry" left one.

" ...this right one is the dominant one, it is working fine. I am doing it for my kids and see if I can go out there and enjoy cricket again. Even if it is very casual and see where we draw the line.

"We are not talking RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and some stuff. I don't want to feel that pressure again. Wherever I go I would want to have bit of fun," added the batting great, whose wide range of strokes, some of them quite unconventional, earned him the moniker 'Mr 360'.

AB de Villiers represented the Rainbow Nation in 114 Test matches, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is. He also holds the record of the fastest 50, 100 and 150 in ODI cricket.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ab de villiers south africa indian premier league sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK