Dropped from Team India, Mohammed Siraj gears up for next round of Ranji Trophy matches

Mohammed Siraj has started his preparation at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad. Team India captain Rohit Sharma said that Mohammed Siraj has lost his effectiveness with the old ball and was dropped from the team after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP

Having been dropped from the Indian squad of the whit-ball series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, Mohammed Siraj will feature in the domestic cricket to regain his national team.

With this in mind, Mohammed Siraj is all set to play in the Group B Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha from January 30.

"Mohammed Siraj gets into gear for the upcoming #RanjiTrophy match between Hyderabad and Vidarbha! He kicked off his prep with an intense session at Gymkhana grounds TODAY!" the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The HCA also put out a video on X, formerly Twitter, which showed Siraj bowling at full steam in nets to local batters.

Mohammed Siraj will make his appearance in Hyderabad's next Ranji Trophy match after getting concluded with Himachal Pradesh's match from January 23 to 26.

Vidarbha are currently leading the points table in Group B with 28 points from five matches with Himachal Pradesh at second with 21 points. Hyderabad is presently sitting in sixth position with nine points from five matches with one win, two losses, and two draws.

Siraj has recently confirmed his availability for Hyderabad's match match against Vidarbha. Jagan Mohan Rao, the President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), told IANS that he didn’t know the reason behind Siraj not being available for the game against Himachal Pradesh on January 23. Rao added that there’s a likely chance of Siraj playing the next Ranji Trophy game for Hyderabad, where they will be up against table-toppers Vidarbha, starting on January 30 in Nagpur.

Mohammed Siraj wasn't picked in India's squad for three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. In ODIs from 2002 to 2024, Mohammed Siraj claimed 71 wickets with an average of 22.97, the most by any Indian speedster in this period.

(With IANS Inputs)