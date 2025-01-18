Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal who has not yet made his debut in One-Day Internationals made the cut in the national squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Mohammed Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Champions Trophy 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal included in India's squad x 00:00

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma made their appearance at the press conference to announce the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India's rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal who has not yet made his debut in One-Day Internationals made the cut in the national squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis congratulates MCA on Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary

Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the Champions Trophy 2025 squad but his feature in the mega event will heavily rely on his fitness.



"We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February from BCCI's medical team", Chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper batter in the Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODI squads.

As the selector and skipper announced the squad, Team India's star pacer Mohammed Siraj missed the cut for the marquee event's squad. Mohammed Shami has made a comeback to the ODI squad after the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Karun Nair, despite 752 runs in domestic cricket, missed out and Agarkar said: "It was difficult to find a place and all those who have been picked have averaged in mid 40s."

India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Earlier, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar arrived to attend the team selection meeting for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Taking to X:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar arrived to attend the team selection meeting for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 #iccchampionstrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/AxrebWwGr9 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2025

(With PTI Inputs)