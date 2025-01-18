Breaking News
Karnataka hope to keep Karun quiet

Updated on: 18 January,2025 11:03 AM IST  |  Vadodara
Agencies

Top

Nair has notched up scores of 112, 44, 163, 111, 112, 122 and 88 in his last seven innings, a total of 752 runs. 

Representation pic

Karnataka’s will look to keep big-scoring Vidarbha captain Karun Nair quiet in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, beginning here on Saturday.


Nair has notched up scores of 112, 44, 163, 111, 112, 122 and 88 in his last seven innings, a total of 752 runs. 


It is the most by a captain in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, surpassing Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s tally of 660.

