Karnataka hope to keep Karun quiet

Nair has notched up scores of 112, 44, 163, 111, 112, 122 and 88 in his last seven innings, a total of 752 runs.

Representation pic

Karnataka’s will look to keep big-scoring Vidarbha captain Karun Nair quiet in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, beginning here on Saturday.

It is the most by a captain in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, surpassing Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s tally of 660.

