World No. 1 Sabalenka battles hard to enter second week

The World No. 1 remained on track to win her third consecutive Melbourne Park title, but only after a rollercoaster scrap that lasted more than two hours on Rod Laver Arena

Aryna Sabalenka

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka had to battle hard to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on Friday and reach the second week of the Australian Open after suffering another bout of the serving jitters.

“She played unbelievable tennis. It was really tough to play against her today. “I’m just super happy that I was able to just stay in the game and I was able to push myself, honestly, to the limit to get this win,” she added.

