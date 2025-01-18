Breaking News
World No. 1 Sabalenka battles hard to enter second week

Updated on: 18 January,2025 11:01 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

The World No. 1 remained on track to win her third consecutive Melbourne Park title, but only after a rollercoaster scrap that lasted more than two hours on Rod Laver Arena

Aryna Sabalenka

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka had to battle hard to beat Denmark’s Clara Tauson 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 on Friday and reach the second week of the Australian Open after suffering another bout of the serving jitters.


Also Read: Manu, Gukesh, Harman, Praveen get Khel Ratna


The World No. 1 remained on track to win her third consecutive Melbourne Park title, but only after a rollercoaster scrap that lasted more than two hours on Rod Laver Arena. “That was a great battle,” said Sabalenka. 


“She played unbelievable tennis. It was really tough to play against her today. “I’m just super happy that I was able to just stay in the game and I was able to push myself, honestly, to the limit to get this win,” she added.

denmark australian open sports news tennis news

