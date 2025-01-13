In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair has orchestrated a cricketing masterclass that has left selectors, including Ajit Agarkar's panel, no choice but to pay attention

Nair (C) dives to take a catch during a practice session prior to the second Test (Pic: AFP)

Karun Nair’s cricketing journey has been nothing short of a Shakespearean drama, grand highs, gut-wrenching lows, and a dramatic resurgence worthy of the silver screen.

In December 2022, the middle-order batter, once celebrated for his iconic 303 (not out) against England in Chennai, took to X (formerly Twitter) with a heartfelt plea: 'Dear cricket, give me one more chance'. At that time, his career seemed to be fading into the rearview mirror of Indian cricket.

Fast forward 12-13 months, and Nair has turned his narrative on its head, reportedly reigniting hopes for a national comeback.

Despite that historic triple century, his career inexplicably veered into the shadows, as India's Test plans moved on without him. But in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nair has orchestrated a cricketing masterclass that has left selectors, including Ajit Agarkar's panel, no choice but to pay attention.

Consider his staggering stats: scores of 112, 44, 163, 111, 112, and 122 (all unbeaten) in six innings, an unbeaten streak that has yielded over 600 runs.

Not only has Nair topped the charts for most runs scored in a single List A tournament without being dismissed, but he has also joined an elite club of just three batters to notch four consecutive centuries in List A cricket. Moreover, his five centuries in one edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy put him in rarefied air, alongside Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan.

"It was an emotional moment when I put that tweet," Nair admitted to The Indian Express after smashing an unbeaten 122 and stitching a 200-run stand with Dhruv Shorey for Vidarbha against Rajasthan.

"For six-seven months, when I didn’t play any cricket, all I did was travel three hours a day just to have a net session. I had no other option. I wasn’t considered for any format, and I was really emotional at that point. I had to move on and work on myself," he said, baring the emotional toll of his exile.

"Moving on wasn’t easy. I needed a couple of months to get over it and then start practicing my skills and mindset. I would say, I was just preparing myself so that when I got another opportunity, I was not going to give anyone an excuse to drop me. For that, I needed to score runs and be consistent. So I just worked hard to get that back in my game."

Nair’s name is reportedly being floated for a Test recall, with India entering a transitional phase as stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inch closer to the twilight of their red-ball careers.

"As India enters a transitional phase, with seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling in Tests, Karun happens to be a player that the selectors are watching with keen interest," reported The Indian Express.

Ironically, not too long ago, Nair was scrambling to find a team to play for. Enter Abey Kuruvilla, a former India international and now a BCCI GM, who came to his rescue.

"He was my selector during my U-19 days, and I had the freedom to walk up to him and say, ‘Sir, I’m looking for a team to play; could you please help?’ That’s how I moved to Vidarbha. I’m really thankful to him and to the Vidarbha association because I was just looking for an opportunity, and when it came, I just wanted to grab it," Nair explained.

His dream remains steadfast. "Everyone wants to play for their country, and I’m no different. I would love to play Test matches again, and for that, I know I have to keep doing my job again and again," said Nair, one of the rare triple-centurions in Test cricket, as he signed off with quiet determination.