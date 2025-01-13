In the semi-finals, Haryana will be up against Karnataka on Wednesday, while Vidarbha will face Maharashtra on Thursday here.

Karun Nair

Listen to this article Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vidarbha, Haryana enter semi-finals x 00:00

Vidarbha outclassed Rajasthan by nine wickets, while Haryana edged out Gujarat by two wickets to move into the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the semi-finals, Haryana will be up against Karnataka on Wednesday, while Vidarbha will face Maharashtra on Thursday here.

Karun Nair continued his red-hot form in this edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, striking his fifth hundred, a whirlwind unbeaten 82-ball 12, which was also his fourth ton in the last five innings.

Also Read: Start of a new Ira

Karun had able support from fellow centurion Dhruv Shorey (118*) as they added 200 runs for the second wicket, propelling Vidarbha past the target of 292 in 43.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Haryana survived a fine spell by India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4-46) as they made a heavy weather of the chase of a seemingly easy 197 set by Gujarat.

Earlier, Hemang Patel made 54, but Anuj Thakral and Nishant Sindhu took six wickets among them to derail Gujarat.

Himanshu Rana, who made 66, anchored Haryana’s chase, with help from the rest of the batters to reach home.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.