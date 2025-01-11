Maharashtra, Karnataka enter Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

Teenager Arshin Kulkarni [107] struck a maiden List A century, while gloveman Nitin Naik hit a fifty [52*] to take Maharashtra to 275-6. Punjab never posed any threat to the total, losing wickets regularly as they were bowled out for 205

Devdutt Padikkal

Four-time champions Karnataka held their nerves to edge out hosts Baroda by five runs, while Maharashtra outplayed Punjab by 70 runs to enter the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals here on Saturday.

Teenager Arshin Kulkarni [107] struck a maiden List A century, while gloveman Nitin Naik hit a fifty [52*] to take Maharashtra to 275-6. Punjab never posed any threat to the total, losing wickets regularly as they were bowled out for 205.

The Pace duo of Mukesh Choudhary [3-44] and Pradeep Dadhe [2-31] did the damage for Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Opener Devdutt Padikkal marked his return to domestic cricket with a century before Prasidh Krishna’s game-changing spell at the death saw Karnataka edge out Baroda.

Padikkal [102] anchored the Karnataka innings, supported by KV Aneesh’s fifty [52], as they scored 281-8 in their 50 overs. Baroda seemed well on course to chase the target as opener Shashwat Rawat led the charge with a century [104]. However, Prasidh [2-60] turned the match on its head in the 47th over, by picking up two wickets, including Rawat.

