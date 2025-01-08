Breaking News
Rahul wants break, will skip Vijay Hazare knockout rounds

Updated on: 09 January,2025 06:43 AM IST  |  Bangalore
KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who played all the five Test matches against Australia, has requested for a break and will skip the Vijay Hazare knockouts.  Rahul’s availability for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, beginning on January 23, will be decided later.


India head coach Gautam Gambhir had recently expressed his desire to see frontline Indian players making themselves available for the remainder of the premier domestic red-ball tournament.


Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar, who all featured in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy, will be available for their respective sides in the 50-over tournament’s knockout phase.


