India head coach Gautam Gambhir had recently expressed his desire to see frontline Indian players making themselves available for the remainder of the premier domestic red-ball tournament.

KL Rahul

Listen to this article Rahul wants break, will skip Vijay Hazare knockout rounds x 00:00

KL Rahul, who played all the five Test matches against Australia, has requested for a break and will skip the Vijay Hazare knockouts. Rahul’s availability for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, beginning on January 23, will be decided later.

ADVERTISEMENT

India head coach Gautam Gambhir had recently expressed his desire to see frontline Indian players making themselves available for the remainder of the premier domestic red-ball tournament.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar, who all featured in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy, will be available for their respective sides in the 50-over tournament’s knockout phase.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever