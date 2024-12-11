Ahead of the IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane could emerge as a dark horse for KKR's captaincy slot. Ajinkya Rahane has secured the fourth spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: X/@JioCinema)

Listen to this article WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane's power strokes help Mumbai qualify for SMAT semi-finals x 00:00

As Team India batsmen are struggling to score runs in Australia, Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane who was not selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is showcasing his finest batting efforts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing Mumbai in SMAT, Ajinkya Rahane's batting approach has been all guns blazing. In seven matches of SMAT, Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane has garnered 334 runs. With the highest score of 95 runs, the right-hander has registered four half-centuries.

With this, Ajinkya Rahane has secured the fourth spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

Also Read: "Has been magnificent": Sachin Tendulkar on ISPL response

In the SMAT match against Vidarbha, Ajinkya Rahane scored 84 runs off just 45 deliveries. He shouldered Prithvi Shaw in the match to put up a partnership of 83 runs in just seven overs. Shaw, on the other hand, accumulated 49 runs. Taking to X:

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has already acquired the services of Rahane. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane could emerge as a dark horse for KKR's captaincy slot. Recently, the official social media handle of KKR has shared a post featuring the stylish right-hander. The post read, "Petition to change the definition of 'consistency' to Ajinkya Rahane! 👏 #SMAT2024." Taking to X:

Petition to change the definition of 'consistency' to Ajinkya Rahane! 👏#SMAT2024 pic.twitter.com/gxrPWM5SLO — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 11, 2024

Riding high on their knocks, Mumbai successfully chased down the target of 222 runs against Vidarbha with six wickets and four balls left. With this, Mumbai has sealed the semi-final berth of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.