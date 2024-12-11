Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WATCH VIDEO Ajinkya Rahanes power strokes help Mumbai qualify for SMAT semi finals

WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane's power strokes help Mumbai qualify for SMAT semi-finals

Updated on: 11 December,2024 08:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane could emerge as a dark horse for KKR's captaincy slot. Ajinkya Rahane has secured the fourth spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024

WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane's power strokes help Mumbai qualify for SMAT semi-finals

Ajinkya Rahane (Pic: X/@JioCinema)

Listen to this article
WATCH VIDEO: Ajinkya Rahane's power strokes help Mumbai qualify for SMAT semi-finals
x
00:00

As Team India batsmen are struggling to score runs in Australia, Test veteran Ajinkya Rahane who was not selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is showcasing his finest batting efforts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.


Representing Mumbai in SMAT, Ajinkya Rahane's batting approach has been all guns blazing. In seven matches of SMAT, Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane has garnered 334 runs. With the highest score of 95 runs, the right-hander has registered four half-centuries.


With this, Ajinkya Rahane has secured the fourth spot on the list of highest run-scorers in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.


Also Read: "Has been magnificent": Sachin Tendulkar on ISPL response

In the SMAT match against Vidarbha, Ajinkya Rahane scored 84 runs off just 45 deliveries. He shouldered Prithvi Shaw in the match to put up a partnership of 83 runs in just seven overs. Shaw, on the other hand, accumulated 49 runs. Taking to X:

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has already acquired the services of Rahane. Ahead of the IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane could emerge as a dark horse for KKR's captaincy slot. Recently, the official social media handle of KKR has shared a post featuring the stylish right-hander. The post read, "Petition to change the definition of 'consistency' to Ajinkya Rahane! 👏 #SMAT2024." Taking to X:

Riding high on their knocks, Mumbai successfully chased down the target of 222 runs against Vidarbha with six wickets and four balls left. With this, Mumbai has sealed the semi-final berth of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane mumbai india Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK