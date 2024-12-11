"Has been magnificent": Sachin Tendulkar on ISPL response

Sachin Tendulkar believes that the ISPL auction is a big moment. The veteran also acknowledged that some players might get unsold but urged them to continue with their passion and love for the game

Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: File Pic)

Team India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels that the response to the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has been magnificent.

The second season will feature 350 players, selected from 55 cities through trials, who will participate in an auction scheduled in Mumbai later today. The league has also introduced an Icon Player rule, allowing each team to acquire a renowned player from an exclusive list.

"The response has been magnificent. Over 30 lakh registrations show the eagerness and enthusiasm amongst all the aspiring cricketers to play ISPL. I want to wish them the very best of luck. This auction is a big moment. I know the players have worked really hard, some will get picked, some, unfortunately, might miss out, but I want to tell them that continue with your passion and love for the game," Sachin Tendulkar told reporters.

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of ISPL, remarked, "We are delighted to announce our new exclusive broadcast partner, a collaboration that will revolutionise the way fans experience tennis-ball cricket. This partnership reflects our shared vision of growing the league and bringing its excitement to larger audiences."

"Through ISPL, we are showcasing cricket in its rawest and most democratic form, offering an authentic narrative of a sport that connects fans to its very essence. The league encourages participation without barriers, transforming street skills into a stage for creativity and community, while galvanising a collective passion for the game," he added, as stated in the press release.

The ISPL features six teams, owned by popular names from the entertainment industry: Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan), and Tigers of Kolkata (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan).

(With ANI Inputs)