Breaking News
Kurla bus crash: First day of career becomes last day of 19-year-old's life
Kurla bus crash: He was an expert driver, wasn’t drunk, says family of BEST bus driver
Mumbai water cut: Supply likely to be normal later today in Khar, Bandra
Thane: Missing for nearly three years, 17-year-old Ujjain boy reunited with family
Mira Road Ram Navmi clash: 16 accused get bail from Bombay High Court
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian deaf team for best ever effort in Asia Pacific Deaf Games

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian deaf team for best-ever effort in Asia Pacific Deaf Games

Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India returned with an impressive haul of 55 medals from the Games. India were represented by 68 athletes, who bagged eight gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medal at the Games held from December 1 to 8

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian deaf team for best-ever effort in Asia Pacific Deaf Games

Indian athletes who participated in the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 pose with the medals. The Indian contingent won 55 medals, making it India's best ever performance at the games. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian deaf team for best-ever effort in Asia Pacific Deaf Games
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian contingent that won a rich haul of medals at the just-concluded 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games in Kuala Lumpur, terming the achievement as a "remarkable feat".


India returned with an impressive haul of 55 medals from the Games. India were represented by 68 athletes, who bagged eight gold, 18 silver and 29 bronze medal at the Games held from December 1 to 8.


Also Read: Liverpool close on Champions League progress as Salah seals Girona win


India finished fifth overall in the 21-team tournament. "Congratulations to our Indian contingent for a historic performance at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024 held in Kuala Lumpur!

"Our talented athletes have brought immense pride to our nation by winning an extraordinary 55 medals, making it India's best ever performance at the games. This remarkable feat has motivated the entire nation, especially those passionate about sports," Modi tweeted.

The achievement is a marked improvement by the deaf athletes who secured just five medals -- three gold and two silver -- in the last Asia Pacific Deaf Games held in Taoyuan, Taiwan in 2015.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK