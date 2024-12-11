Over the years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have responsibly kept the Indian flag flying high in the field of cricket. Now when their careers are nearing the end, a few fan groups have started raising questions on their potential and place in the squad in the years to come

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

As we all know success and failures are part and parcel of any sport you play. There are numerous sports which are played across the world and no athlete has escaped from the fate of undergoing a rough patch in his career.

Injuries, setbacks and poor performances have been a consistent part of a person's life when it comes to sports. But a patch can not describe the legacy and hard work put in by the athletes behind the stage.

In countries obsessed with sports comes India which is famously known for its love towards "Cricket." The time has been witness of how great and classic players, Indian cricket has produced over the course of time. From great Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev to Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, all have undergone low phases in their cricketing careers.

But do their rough patches make us forget about the contributions they have made to Indian cricket? No, right? The current Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have found themselves in similar situations where they have been facing continuous trolls for their rare failures.

Over the years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have responsibly kept the Indian flag flying high in the field of cricket. Now when their careers are nearing the end, a few fan groups have started raising questions on their potential and place in the squad in the years to come.

As soon as any of these two stars depart on low scores, there emerge waves of criticism on their places in the squad. Words like "Chokli" and "Vadapav" are often used by a certain group of people to troll the stalwarts.

Do people even realise what it takes to make the cut in the top 11 players of the national team? India, where every second child has the habit of mimicking shots with the willow in his hand aspires to represent the country at some point in time.

The people lashing out at Rohit and Virat will never realise their worth till the time they draw curtains on their illusive careers. Whenever there's a tense situation in the match, the Indian heads turn towards Rohit or Virat to pull the scoresheet in India's favour.

This shows what kind of legacy the two greats have set for world and Indian cricket. It is easy to sit on a couch or an air-conditioned room and troll the professionals for their work. But the same people have no idea about the tension the body needs to absorb during a high-voltage match like India-Pakistan.

During the live matches in stadiums, a person with a fat belly will often be seen reacting to Rohit's rare fielding failure. "Aah shit! he's very careless about his fitness. How could he be, after all he loves to eat Vadapav", this is the kind of reaction being seen in the stands from the people who keep enjoying the match with a beverage and savouries in their hands.

Another term, "Chokli" is used for the great like Virat Kohli. Despite showcasing his skill set in so many matches, people are often critical of his recent performances. Fans see Virat Kohli falling short at times when the performance is needed the most, but is he the only player playing for the team? Do other players garner the required runs at that moment or is Virat Kohli the only player responsible for Team India's loss in all matches?

It is understood that the reactions from the fans are because of their love towards the game, team and players, but the trolls are not acceptable for every match. The thought process of the fans has to take a turn and have to extend their support to the athletes in their low phases irrespective of any sport.