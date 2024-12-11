ISPL starts a new innings with Star Sports Network and JioCinema

The second season of ISPL will see a total of 350 players, selected from 55 cities through trials, go under the hammer in the auction, scheduled in Mumbai later today. The league has also introduced an Icon Player rule wherein each team will have the right to acquire a player from the available list of renowned players

Starting Season 2, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) will be aired on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioCinema.



This ground-breaking three-year association will elevate ISPL the popularity of India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket, delivering thrilling action and an unparalleled viewing experience to millions of fans across the country.



Launched with an aim to bring the excitement of street cricket and provide a professional platform for the country’s talented players, ISPL became an instant hit during its inaugural season, held earlier this year. The league’s second season is scheduled to be held in Mumbai from January 26 to February 15, 2025.



“Indian Street Premier League is a great platform for India’s cricket talent and the inaugural season showcased the immense potential of this tournament. ISPL not only offered opportunities for players but also delivered unforgettable moments for fans. I’m confident that ISPL’s new media partners will further elevate the league to even greater heights, inspiring the next generation of players,” commented Sachin Tendulkar, Core Committee Member, ISPL.

The media network, formed from the merger between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Walt Disney Company, will broadcast the high voltage matches across its digital and television platforms.



“We are thrilled to partner with Indian Street Premier League to showcase this innovative format and take it to audiences across the country. This association reflects our commitment to delivering a wide variety of sports and highly engaging content to our audiences,” commented Mallika Petkar, Head of Strategy and Business Development – Sports, RIL-Disney JV.



The second season of ISPL will see a total of 350 players, selected from 55 cities through trials, go under the hammer in the auction, scheduled in Mumbai later today. The league has also introduced an Icon Player rule wherein each team will have the right to acquire a player from the available list of renowned players.



Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL, said: “We are delighted to announce our new exclusive broadcast partner, a collaboration that will revolutionize the way fans experience tennis ball cricket. This partnership reflects our shared vision for growing this league and bringing the excitement to larger audiences.”

“Through ISPL we are showcasing cricket in its rawest and democratic form, offering an authentic narrative of a sport that connects fans to the very essence of the game. It encourages participation without barriers, turning every street skill for a stage of creativity, and community, galvanizing a collective passion for the game,” Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content - Sports, RIL-Disney JV, added.



“The inaugural season was a blockbuster hit, and we received a great response from fans across the country. We have increased our reach from 18 cities to 55 cities to select players through trials and the upcoming auction will have more talent for teams to select. This also underscores our commitment and vision for the growth of this league,” Suraj Samat, League Commissioner, ISPL, added.



With an exciting line-up of popular names from the entertainment industry as the owners, the league features six teams – Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Tigers of Kolkata (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan).



Fans can enjoy the auction live on Star Sports First and JioCinema.

About the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL):

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament played inside a stadium, is gearing up for its second edition from January 26 to February 15, 2025. This season, Mumbai will continue to be the epicentre of new-age cricket entertainment, featuring six competitive teams – Majhi Mumbai (Amitabh Bachchan), Srinagar Ke Veer (Akshay Kumar), Falcon Risers Hyderabad (Ram Charan), Chennai Singams (Suriya), Bangalore Strikers (Hrithik Roshan) and Tigers of Kolkata (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan). With inaugural edition held earlier this year, ISPL received huge response from cricket fans across the nation, coming after a spectacular line-up of celebrity superstars taking up the mantle as team owners. The league not only promises thrilling on-field action but also aspires to revolutionise sports entertainment. Attendees can anticipate a vibrant musical festival with live performances, mesmerizing drone shows and breath-taking laser displays, creating a seamless blend of cricket prowess and entertainment extravagance. The ISPL aims to redefine the sports entertainment landscape with this unprecedented fusion.

